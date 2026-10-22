St. Luke’s Hosting Theatrical Performance Of ‘Letter From A Birmingham Jail: If Martin Were Here Today’

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will host a special theatrical performance tonight of “Letter from a Birmingham Jail: If Martin Were Here Today.”

Doors open for the free event at 6:30 p.m. for light refreshments with the performance starting at 7:00 p.m.

Presented by the Buffalo-based Typography of Women, the production reimagines the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic 1963 “Letter from Birmingham Jail” through a conversation with a younger, 21st-century version of King. Music, spirituals, dramatic readings and commentary connect King’s words with contemporary questions of racial justice and the work that remains today.

The performance is sponsored by the Diocese of Western New York and St. Luke’s Commission to Dismantle Racism and Discrimination. Scheduled for the evening before the Diocesan Convention begins, the event welcomes Episcopalians from across the diocese alongside neighbors and community members from Jamestown.

All are invited to attend this evening of theater, music, history and reflection, and to bring friends and neighbors.