St. Luke’s To Hold Creative Non-Violence Workshop

A Creative Non-violence Workshop will be held this Saturday in Jamestown.

The workshop is being held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in collaboration with the New Neighbors Coalition and Jamestown Pride.

It will take place from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 15 in the Church Undercroft.

From an overview of the Civil Rights Movement to practicing conflict transformation through nonviolent action, this workshop will be practical and interactive.

It will be facilitated by Jamestown native Jessica Frederick who worked in the Occupied Palestinian Territories as a human rights observer and practitioner of creative nonviolence from 2007-2010.

Frederick said in a press release, “The power of creative nonviolence is that it is a toolkit developed for ordinary people to transform conflict. The tradition of creative nonviolence teaches that, although people do not have control over all situations – people do have agency, the option to act and to make a difference, in whatever circumstance they find themselves.”

New Neighbors Coalition Manager Momina Di Blasio will offer a “Know Your Rights” overview for interactions with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

In addition, by attending participants will begin to cultivate the initial tools and insights needed to become effective advocates for peaceful conflict resolution in their own communities.

For questions or more information, call the church office at 716-483-6405.