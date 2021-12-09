St. Susan Center Welcomes Cherie Rowland as New Executive Director

St. Susan Center welcomed its new Executive Director Cherie Rowland at an open house Wednesday.

Rowland replaces Bonnie Scott-Sleight, who left the organization early this Fall. She came to the Center from international company, John Cockerill, where she was an executive assistant, working over 25 years in the business sector. A Jamestown native, Rowland graduated from Jamestown Business College where she majored in marketing and management. She currently lives in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Rowland said she wants to help build community spirit for people who come to the Center, “Because, everyone has been away from each other for so long and so I want to promote that they can come in, have a cup of coffee, and just sit and talk with one another, and have that sense of community.”

Rowland said they’re already working on fundraisers such as the annual winter Ball as well as the annual Basket Fair that takes place in the Spring.

St. Susan Center currently serves around 120 people a day. Their hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.