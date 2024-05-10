Stamp Out Hunger Day is May 11

Saturday, May 11 is Stamp Out Hunger Day.

The day is held on the second Saturday in May each year where people can leave a donation of non-perishable food in a bag near your mailbox for your letter carrier to pick up.

The United Way has partnered with the National Association of Letter Carriers to facilitate and promote the event since 1994.

Last year, the Stamp Out Hunger food drive collected more than 40.3 million pounds of food in one day for people in need, including those living in poverty and those who walk a financial tightrope despite working one or more jobs.

According to organizers of the event, food collected in Chautauqua County will be delivered directly to the local food pantries in our community. Items collected closer to Buffalo will go to food banks there as well as FeedMore WNY.