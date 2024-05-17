WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / STAR Credit Recipients Can Now Enroll For Direct Deposit of Payments

STAR Credit Recipients Can Now Enroll For Direct Deposit of Payments

By Leave a Comment

The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance today announced that School Tax Relief, or STAR, credit recipients can now enroll to have their STAR credit payments direct deposited into their bank accounts.

New York’s STAR program provides property tax relief to eligible New York State homeowners.

The new direct deposit option will enable eligible STAR credit recipients to get their STAR credits without having to wait for and cash a check. Eligible school taxpayers who enroll in the direct deposit program can expect to receive their STAR credit before the deadline for school taxes in their school district.

To sign up for STAR Credit Direct Deposit, visit https://www.tax.ny.gov/pit/property/star/star-direct-deposit.htm

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.