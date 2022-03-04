State Announces Free Snowmobile Weekends for Out-of-State Riders

Out-of-State visitors and Canadians will be able to snowmobile for free in New York State.

Governor Kathy Hochul waived the requirement for out-of-staters and Canadians to register their snowmobile in New York State for the weekends of March 5 and 6 and March 12 and 13.

Participants in the free snowmobiling event must still operate a snowmobile that’s validly registered and insured in their home state or province.

Hochul also announced up to $4.2 million for snowmobile trail maintenance and grooming will be distributed to local partners across the state.

The local grants program is funded by snowmobile registration fees collected by the State Department of Motor Vehicles and deposited into the Snowmobile Trail Development and Maintenance Fund. County and municipal governments distribute the grants to about 230 snowmobile clubs across the state, which in turn groom and maintain the trails. The trail grants support 10,500 miles of designated trails across the state for snowmobilers to safely enjoy.

The DMV reminds New York riders that snowmobile registrations must be renewed annually. The DMV allows snowmobilers to renew registrations online on the DMV website, by mail or in person at a DMV office. Snowmobile registration costs $100, but is decreased to $45 if the snowmobiler is a member of a local snowmobile club.

Non-New Yorkers who wish to use a snowmobile in New York State before or after this promotional weekends can use the NYS Registration for Out-of-State Snowmobile service to get a 15-day registration and operate their snowmobile here immediately. The DMV will send a permanent registration in the mail.