State Assembly Democratic Candidate Running to Bring ‘New Perspective’

The Democratic candidate for the 150th New York State Assembly race is running to “bring new perspective.”

Sandra Lewis, who is facing Republican Incumbent Andy Goodell, said she wants to bring new experience to the job, “And I think it will help having a person on the Democratic ticket who can work with the majority leadership. And I want to promote economic development in our county, affordable housing, and to strengthen mental health services for the betterment of all the people.”

Lewis says affordable housing is something our area struggles with, “I would support legislation to have lower interest rates for buying a home. I would support a program to have rent-to-own. And I’ve heard about low-income housing tax credits where people can get tax credits to build low-income house and good housing.”

Lewis is retired from SUNY Fredonia, after working there for over 30 years. She has been active in the community including serving recently on the County’s Redistricting Committee and on the United Way’s Chautauqua County I.D.E.A. (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility) coalition.

Lewis and Goodell will appear in a debate against each other on WRFA at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, October 13. The event will be aired live on 107.9 FM as well as livestreamed online via wrfalp.com, and on our Facebook and YouTube pages.