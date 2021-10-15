State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli Announces COVID-19 Funding Tracker Dashboard

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli has announced the launch of a dashboard that will track COVID-19 relief funding.

The new online tool will monitor spending of federal recovery aid and COVID-19 relief programs in the state, including funds for excluded workers, childcare providers, emergency rental and homeowner assistance, and small business recovery.

The dashboard explains each federal and state program, and how much has been received and spent to date. The data will be updated monthly and expanded to include additional programs and spending details as new information becomes available. New Yorkers can use the tool to understand how federal aid is used and to inform future conversations about budget priorities.

Funds received and spent through September 30th are currently available. The link to the dashboard is here: www.osc.state.ny.us/reports/covid-relief-program-tracker