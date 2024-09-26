State DEC Holding Stewardship Event In Chautauqua County on Saturday

The State DEC is holding a stewardship event in Chautauqua County this Saturday as part of Fish and Wildlife Day.

Fish and Wildlife Day will offer service projects and educational workshops across the state, celebrating New York’s diverse wildlife and habitat and encouraging public involvement in fish and wildlife conservation.

Hosted in partnership with Parks & Trails New York and New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the event is part of the Love Our New York Lands Stewardship Days Campaign to encourage year-round stewardship and highlights the State’s outdoor recreation assets through a series of themed stewardship days.

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Tom’s Point in the Chautauqua Lake Fish and Wildlife Management Area. Volunteers will meet in Ellery and North Harmony.

The group will conduct basic trail maintenance along the foot trail, maintain bluebird and wood duck nest boxes, and inspect/maintain existing tree tubes on the Wildlife Management Area.

Volunteers should be ages 13 and up and bring work gloves while wearing appropriate footwear. Long pants, sunscreen and insect repellant are recommended. A bagged lunch and/or snacks and water are appropriate.

Those interested in participating should register at: https://reg.resport.io/s/step1.jsp?r=6226319400501248

This event is rain or shine.