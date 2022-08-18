State Hunting, Trapping Licenses and Deer Management Permits On Sale

Hunting and trapping licenses and deer management permits are now on sale for the 2022-23 season.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos said the expanded hunting opportunities offered last year are also available to hunters this year.

Licenses and permits can be purchased online, at license-issuing agents, or by phone at 866-933-2257. The new hunting and trapping licenses are valid from September 1, 2022, through August 31, 2023. Annual fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase.

Seggos said hunting, fishing, or trapping license purchases helps support the DEC’s conservation projects and ensures the future of natural resources for generations to come. The DEC also encourages outdoor enthusiasts to consider purchasing a Habitat and Access Stamp each year. Funds from the $5 stamp supports projects to conserve habitat and improve public access for fish- and wildlife-related activities. This year’s Habitat and Access Stamp features a red eft, a juvenile eastern newt.