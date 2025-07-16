State Program Launched To Help Small Business Protect Workers During Extreme Heat

A state program has been launched to help small businesses protect workers during extreme heat.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the New York State Insurance Fund (NYSIF)’s new Extreme Heat Equipment Credit. The credit helps qualifying small businesses with the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies designed to minimize the effects of heat exposure.

With 2024 being the hottest year on record, and each year between 2015-24 ranking among the 10 hottest years on record, rising temperatures have become a critical occupational hazard for many industries. Extreme heat can lead to heat-related illnesses such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion and can exacerbate preexisting conditions such as asthma, kidney disease, or heart disease. Exposure to extreme heat can also impair cognitive and motor functions, increasing the risk of on-the-job accidents.

The NYSIF Extreme Heat Equipment Credit is available to small businesses — up to 10 employees — in manufacturing, warehousing, carpentry, landscaping and farming; industries where workers are often exposed to extreme temperatures. These businesses can receive a one-time credit of $1,000 or 10 percent of their annual workers’ compensation premium, whichever is less, toward the purchase of PPE designed to protect workers from the effects of extreme heat.

Eligible purchases under the NYSIF Extreme Heat Equipment Credit program include but are not limited to fans, ventilation systems, cooling vests, ventilated hard hats, UV-resistant safety glasses, and cooling towels. NYSIF policyholders that qualify can apply for the credit on the NYSIF website at nysif.com/ppe.