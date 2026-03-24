State Reps Say Refresco’s Decision To Cancel Local Grape Contracts A Significant Setback

State representatives say Refresco’s decision to cancel contracts with local grape growers is a significant setback.

Refresco announced the contract cancellation last week, which will impact concord grape growers across Western New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio.

Refresco is a global independent beverage solutions provider for global, national and emerging brands, and retailers with production in Europe, North America, and Australia. It produces and bottles fruit and vegetable juices, mineral water, iced tea, sports drinks and carbonated beverages.

State Senator George Borrello and Assemblyman Andrew Molitor said in a statement, “These farms are not only a vital part of our agricultural heritage, but also a major driver of the local economy. When growers lose contracts of this scale, the impact extends far beyond the vineyard; it threatens jobs, related businesses, and the economic stability of entire communities.

The representatives said they are working with, “…industry stakeholders, the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, and federal, state, and local officials to identify every possible avenue of support for affected growers. That includes exploring financial assistance, connecting producers with alternative markets, and pursuing available resources to help farm families navigate this difficult situation.”

In 2023, Refresco Beverages bought the former Red Wing plant in Dunkirk from the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency for $1.4 million. That sale included a 15-year Payment-In-Lieu-Of-Taxes (PILOT) and a sales tax exemption up to $1 million. The company also received $500,000 in state tax credits and a $500,000 regional economic development council capital grant to help it expand.