State Sen. Borrello, Assemblyman Goodell Sponsor Bill Requiring Reclamation Bond for Wind, Solar Projects

State Senator George Borrello and Assemblyman Andy Goodell have introduced legislation requiring a reclamation bond for wind and solar projects.

The bill would require developers of industrial solar and wind farms to provide a reclamation bond to ensure the proper decommissioning, reclamation, or recycling of wind turbines and solar panels once they have reached the end of their useful life.

Senator Borrello said the legislation is about “protecting landowners, taxpayers, and the environment. Wind turbines and solar panels are made from toxic materials that are notoriously difficult to recycle. In fact, they typically bury or grind up the huge turbine blades because there is no way to separate the thermoplastic and carbon fiber used in their construction. A bond to cover these costs should be posted at the beginning of these projects.”

The bill will require applicants for permits from the Public Service Commission and from the Office of Renewable Energy Siting for solar and wind projects to provide bonds “in an amount sufficient to ensure proper reclamation of the solar or wind project at the end of its useful life.”