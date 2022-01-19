State Senator Borrello Believes State Needs Change in Direction

State Senator George Borrello said while a change in direction is needed to safeguard New York’s future, he’s encouraged by Governor Kathy Hochul‘s proposed budget.

Borrello said in a statement that he’s glad the budget, “…doesn’t rely on new taxes or fees and includes some initiatives that would benefit middle-class taxpayers, including an acceleration of the historic income tax cuts authored by the former Senate Republican Majority and a $2.2 billion property tax rebate program.”

He said the small business relief proposed by Hochul is modest and the best way the State could help is to direct billions “in unspent federal aid to ease the crushing unemployment insurance tax rates the state has levied on small employers to replenish the depleted Unemployment Insurance fund.”

Borrello also expressed concern over the lack of investment in expanding state and local law enforcement personnel. He said repealing policies, like bail reform, remains Republicans’ top priority.