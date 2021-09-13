State Senator George Borrello Appointed to Civil Air Patrol

State Senator George Borrello has been appointed as a major in the Civil Air Patrol, U.S. Air Force Auxiliary, during a ceremony at his office in Olean.

Civil Air Patrol Western New York Commander Major Ralph Bailey and Deputy Commander Captain Rob Przybysz presented Borrello with his appointment documentation. Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, also a CAP major, attended the ceremony.

The Civil Air Patrol, the U.S. Air Force Auxiliary, is celebrating its 80th year. Founded during World War II, volunteer CAP pilots flew missions over the nation’s coasts and borders to protect the homeland.

While CAP pilots are the most visible aspect of the agency’s service, the majority of CAP volunteers serve on the ground. There are more than 61,000 volunteers of the Civil Air Patrol. Volunteers also assist with border patrol, forest fire patrols and work to keep the homeland safe.

For more information about the Civil Air Patrol, visit GoCivilAirPatrol.com.