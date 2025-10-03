Statewide Burn In Effect In NYS Until Oct. 15

A statewide burn ban is in effect until October 15 due to increased fire risk and continued dry conditions.

State officials will reevaluate whether to extend the ban prior to its expiration.

Governor Kathy Hochul said, “Many regions are already in a drought watch or warning due to the dry conditions, and with the fire risk rising in some parts of the state, it is important to keep everyone safe by implementing this temporary burn ban.”

The statewide burn ban now in effect prohibits the starting of outdoor fires for purposes of brush and debris disposal, as well as all uncontained fires, including campfires, and open fires used for cooking. Backyard fire pits and contained campfires less than three feet in height and four feet in length, width or diameter are allowed, as are small, contained cooking fires. Burning garbage or leaves is already prohibited year-round in New York State and several municipalities have burn bans currently in effect.

Recent dry conditions are resulting in a “High” fire danger for the Southern Tier including all of Western New York, Lake Ontario Plains, St. Lawrence, Adirondack, High Peaks and Upper Hudson Champlain Fire Danger Rating Areas. A high fire danger means all fine, dead fuels ignite readily and fires start easily from most causes, including unattended brush and campfires. The rest of the state remains in “Moderate” fire danger, which means fires can start from most accidental causes.

The current fire danger map is available on the DEC website.

The high fire danger is due in part to gusty winds and lower relative humidity forecasted during an existing prolonged dry spell. Any notable rainfall from last week was not area-wide and while wind gusts are expected to calm down, dry conditions are expected to continue for at least another week.

Since the beginning of August, Forest Rangers have responded to 64 wildland fires across the state. Fires may become serious and controlling them difficult unless attacked successfully while still small.