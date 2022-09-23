Steinway Dedication Concert to Feature Pianist Ron McEntire

Pianist Ron McEntire will perform a concert using the new Steinway grand piano at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church on Sunday, September 25.

The piano is a gift to St. Luke’s from parishioner, Tim Pickett, in memory of his wife, Paula, who passed away on December 27, 2021.

Ron earned a Masters in Music/Organ Performance from Houghton College and currently serves as Minister of Music at St. Luke’s where he plays the organ, piano, and directs the choir.

In May, Ron was diagnosed with glioblastoma multiforme, a very aggressive brain cancer. He has undergone surgery followed by chemotherapy and radiation. With an uncertain future, he passionately offers this premier concert to share some beautiful music produced on the new grand piano.

The concert also will include Brent Isaacson on percussion, Madeline DeJoy on piano, and Brian Bogey on organ

The performance takes place at 4:00 p.m. A reception will follow.