Stockton Man Pleads Guilty To Threatening To Blow Up Power Plants

A Stockton man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to threatening to blow up power plants.

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced that 40-year old Justin Horton pleaded guilty to conveying false information and hoaxes, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, and a fine of $250,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney David Rudroff stated that on the evening of May 13, 2024, Horton called National Grid and stated “I’m calling to call a bomb threat into you. I’m going to blow up both of your nuclear power plants by the end of next week.” Horton specified that he was referring to nuclear power plants located in New York and Pennsylvania. Rudroff said that Horton did not have the means or intent to carry out the threat to bomb two nuclear facilities.

Horton will be sentenced August 15, 2025.