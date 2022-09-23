STOP-DWI Labor Day Campaign Results Announced

Chautauqua County police agencies have announced results of the New York State STOP-DWI Labor Day High Visibility Engagement Campaign.

The campaign began Friday, August 19, 2022, and continued through Monday, September 5, 2022.

It resulted in a total of 217 vehicle stops, 184 tickets issued and 54 arrests.

This event is funded by a 2021-2022 grant from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and is part of a national High Visibility Engagement Campaign effort.

The Chautauqua County STOP-DWI Program is funded by drinking and driving fines collected from convicted drunk drivers.