Storms Bring Down Trees, Flood Streets, Produce Tornado

Severe storms resulted in trees down and streets flooded in Chautauqua County with a reported tornado in Cattaraugus County Monday afternoon.

The storm also produced hail ranging in size from a quarter to golf ball size over parts of Jamestown.

WIVB in Buffalo said the National Weather Service reported a tornado in Great Valley between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. that left debris, damaged houses and fallen trees. Cattaraugus County officials said close to 20 utility poles were taken down by the storm. No injuries were reported.

In the greater Jamestown area, there were reports on social media of streets being flooded in Brooklyn Square, Foote Avenue, and Forest Avenue. There were also a couple calls for basements that were flooded on Superior Street and Newland Avenue. A tree fell on a house on Shadyside Drive in the village of Lakewood with other reports of trees down in Busti, Clymer, and Falconer.