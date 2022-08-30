Storms Cause Trees, Power Lines to Come down in Jamestown, Chautauqua County

A gusty line of thunderstorms caused multiple trees to come down in the City of Jamestown and other parts of Chautauqua County Monday afternoon.

City officials said there were at least two reports of trees landing on houses on Beechview Avenue and at East 7th and Liberty Streets.

The National Weather Service reported a tree branch landing on a motorcyclist in the city, causing injuries.

There were some initial power outages caused by the storm that the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities reported as being resolved.

The National Weather Service also reported trees and wires down across Chautauqua County including Bemus Point, Falconer, and Gerry.