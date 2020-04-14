Strong Winds Knock Down Trees, Cause Brief Outages in Chautauqua County

JAMESTOWN – A cold front swept through the region on Monday bringing strong winds with it, blowing over some trees and briefly knocking out power in some parts of Jamestown and surrounding areas.

The high winds picked up during the afternoon. In Jamestown at least one tree was reported to have blown over onto Lakeview Ave. near the intersection with Falconer Street – causing power to go out in that area for a brief time. No injuries were reported.

The weather was part of a series of strong low pressure system that swept across the nation on Sunday night and into Monday – killing more than 30 people in the Southeast and leaving more than one million homes and businesses without power amid floods and mudslides.

Things will be relatively calm for the remainder of the week in Western New York, although temperatures will remain on the cool side, with daily high temperatures not getting out of the 40s for most of the week.