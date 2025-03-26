Students Express Concerns About Behavior, Accountability at Jefferson Middle School

Several students expressed concerns about student behavior and lack of accountability by Jefferson Middle School administration to the Jamestown School Board Tuesday night.

8th Grader Gianni Ciancio relayed how he had been attacked by another student the previous week, “Less than 50 feet away there were two teachers who were oblivious to the situation as it happened. There were numerous students yelling for someone to intervene while I was left feeling dizzy and light-headed. That student was suspended for five days and was required to have an escort. Today that student returned with no escort, leaving me feeling unsafe. I’m here asking where is the accountability for the safety of myself and my fellow students?”

7th Grader Kian Volpe said students are often involved in horseplay and swearing in the hallways. He said dress code is not enforced and classrooms are “out of control,” “I’m not getting the education that I’m entitled to get. We never see our principal or hear about the behavior. Additionally, students are running through halls, hitting each other with wet floor signs and they hit the teachers’ doors. Finally, the hallways are so loud and out of control, I’m distracted even in a quiet room. It’s awful to see our happy teachers upset all of the time.”

The third student to speak, 8th Grader Jaxon Fred, said his concerns were about structure and accountability, “It seems kids run in the halls while some teachers fear for their safety while others lack accountability. All year it’s been a constant running in the halls, cursing, kicking classroom doors, causing disruption, and constant vaping; failure to maintain dress code, and all accountability. We feel our principal is non-existent.”

Board President Paul Abbott responded that as a practice the board does not respond to public comment and cannot comment on student discipline, but that he appreciated the students sharing their concerns and that notes were taken on the issues presented.

JPS Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said the administration is aware of concerns at Jefferson Middle School, “I’ve met with the principal on a number of occasions, three times, probably, in the past week. I know that the principal, her assistant principal and Tina (Sandstrom) have met with the JTA, the Teacher’s Association, and are putting together a very specific plan to address concerns.”

Whitaker encouraged students and parents to make contact with the building principal first on any issues at the school as the principal is closest to the issue and can get the fastest results.