Suicide Ruled In The Deaths Of Two People On The UPMC Chautauqua Campus

Jamestown Police say the two people found dead in a vehicle on the UPMC Chautauqua Campus died by suicide.
JPD officers responded to the hospital just after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday for a report of two unresponsive people in a vehicle in the parking lot of the emergency department. Following an investigation, it was determined the two people died as a result of apparent self-inflicted gun shot wounds.
JPD said the investigation has concluded and there is no threat to the public. The names of the victims are not being released at this time.
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