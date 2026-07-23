Suicide Ruled In The Deaths Of Two People On The UPMC Chautauqua Campus

Jamestown Police say the two people found dead in a vehicle on the UPMC Chautauqua Campus died by suicide.

JPD officers responded to the hospital just after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday for a report of two unresponsive people in a vehicle in the parking lot of the emergency department. Following an investigation, it was determined the two people died as a result of apparent self-inflicted gun shot wounds.

JPD said the investigation has concluded and there is no threat to the public. The names of the victims are not being released at this time.