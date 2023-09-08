Sukanya Burman Dance Opens in Downtown Jamestown

Contemporary dance company, Sukanya Burman Dance, held its grand opening in downtown Jamestown Thursday.

Owner Sukanya Burman said the non-profit uses modern dance and Indian classical dance to tell stories about the world today, “We are heavily focused on having a professional dance company that brings in jobs for dancers in this community. Dancers who are graduating from universities like SUNY Fredonia, University of Buffalo, we want to retain those talent within our region. And we want to make sure these dancers are paid equitably and art is appreciated not just as entertainment but an integral part of our life here.”

The dance company also will offer yoga, pilates, and improvisational dance classes to the community.

Burman is a dancer and choreographer trained in Bharatanatyam, Kathak, modern, contemporary and ballet. She has toured nationally and internationally as a repertoire member of Rhythmosaic Dance Company. She’s also a member of the New York State Council on the Arts’ DanceForce.

Berman said she also plans to collaborate with dance troupes in Buffalo and Rochester.

Sukanya Burman Dance is located at 106 East Second Street. For more information, visit sukanyaburman.com