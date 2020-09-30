Sundquist Names Appointments to City Human Rights Commission

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist announced his appointments to the recently revived Jamestown Human Rights Commission during Monday’s Jamestown City Council meeting. The appointments were all unanimously approved by council members.
- Rev. Uvie Stewart Jr. (chair) – Term to expire December 31, 2022
- Momina Di Blasio – Term to expire December 31, 2022
- Billy Torres – Term to expire December 31, 2022
- Chris Blakeslee – Term to expire December 31, 2022
- Daniel Groh – Term to expire December 31, 2021
- Matthew Misiaszek – Term to expire December 31, 2021
- Kellie Roberts – Term to expire December 31, 2021
- Kayla Crosby – Term to expire December 31, 2021
- Justin Hubbard – Term to expire December 31, 2020
- Alize Scott – Term to expire December 31, 2020
- Kimberly Knight – Term to expire December 31, 2020
- Dodi McIntyre – Term to expire December 31, 2020
In accordance with municipal law, the Human Rights Commission is tasked with:
- Fostering mutual respect and understanding among all racial, religious and nationality groups in the community;
- Making studies in any field of human relationships in the community, as in it judgment will aid in effectuating its general purposes;
- Inquiring into incidents of tension and conflict among or between various groups and to take such action as may be designed to alleviate such tension and conflict;
- Conducting and recommending educational programs that will increase good will among residents.
