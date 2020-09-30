WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Sundquist Names Appointments to City Human Rights Commission

Sundquist Names Appointments to City Human Rights Commission

By Leave a Comment

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist announced his appointments to the recently revived Jamestown Human Rights Commission during Monday’s Jamestown City Council meeting. The appointments were all unanimously approved by council members.

  • Rev. Uvie Stewart Jr. (chair) – Term to expire December 31, 2022
  • Momina Di Blasio – Term to expire December 31, 2022
  • Billy Torres – Term to expire December 31, 2022
  • Chris Blakeslee – Term to expire December 31, 2022
  • Daniel Groh – Term to expire December 31, 2021
  • Matthew Misiaszek – Term to expire December 31, 2021
  • Kellie Roberts – Term to expire December 31, 2021
  • Kayla Crosby – Term to expire December 31, 2021
  • Justin Hubbard – Term to expire December 31, 2020
  • Alize Scott – Term to expire December 31, 2020
  • Kimberly Knight – Term to expire December 31, 2020
  • Dodi McIntyre – Term to expire December 31, 2020

In accordance with municipal law, the Human Rights Commission is tasked with:

  • Fostering mutual respect and understanding among all racial, religious and nationality groups in the community;
  • Making studies in any field of human relationships in the community, as in it judgment will aid in effectuating its general purposes;
  • Inquiring into incidents of tension and conflict among or between various groups and to take such action as may be designed to alleviate such tension and conflict;
  • Conducting and recommending educational programs that will increase good will among residents.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.