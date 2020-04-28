Sundquist to Host Virtual Town Hall Meetings on Wednesday and Thursday

JAMESTOWN – Mayor Eddie Sundquist will be holding two virtual town hall meetings this week. According to the mayor’s office, Sundquist will be holding both a tele-town hall at noon on April 29 and a Facebook Live town hall at 5 p.m. on April 30.

“I encourage anyone who has questions or concerns to either call in or submit questions via Facebook for our town hall event. It is a priority for me during this period of social distancing to continue to engage with our community and be as transparent as possible. This will allow city residents to connect and ask any questions regarding COVID-19 or city operations,” Sundquist said. “I look forward to connecting with all who will be on the call.”

Details for the town halls: