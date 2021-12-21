SUNY Board of Trustees Appoints SUNY Oswego President Deborah Stanley as Interim Chancellor

The State University of New York Board of Trustees has appointed SUNY Oswego President Deborah Stanley as interim chancellor.

Stanley will replace current Chancellor Jim Malatras who has submitted his resignation. Her term begins January 15, 2022.

Calls for Malatras’ resignation began following the release of transcripts from the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against former Governor Andrew Cuomo. The documents show text messages from Malatras mocking one of Cuomo’s accusers, Lindsey Boylan, in 2019.

Stanley brings nearly 45 years of campus leadership to SUNY, having spent 25 of those as President of the State University of New York at Oswego. She earned her baccalaureate degree with honors and juris doctor degree from Syracuse University.

The SUNY Board of Trustees will begin a search for a permanent Chancellor in January 2022.