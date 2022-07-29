SUNY Board of Trustees Approve $113 to Help Increase Enrollment

The State University of New York Board of Trustees has approved $113 million in funding intended to increase enrollment on campuses and support college completion rates.

Included in the $113 million is $60 million to be distributed across SUNY’s campuses for investing in enrollment, academic programs, student services, and operational efficiencies. Campuses receiving funding must report to SUNY System Administration how the funds will address enrollment issues, address academic program offerings, build on existing operational efficiencies while seeking new opportunities, and provide essential student services. In addition, funds would be utilized to support initiatives such as microcredentialing and other programming for all learners.

The additional $53 million will be used to hire new full-time faculty. Following an analysis that primarily relied on a comparison of SUNY campuses versus other public institutions, over 30 SUNY campuses were selected to receive this funding that will be used to support the salary and benefit costs.

The SUNY Board of Trustees also approved an automatic application fee waiver for any high school student choosing to apply to a SUNY campus from one of the 500 New York State public high schools that have more than 75 percent of their student population eligible for free and reduced-price lunch on a three-year rolling basis. Jamestown High School students would qualify for this fee waiver as the entire district qualifies for the free lunch program.

SUNY will begin promoting the fee waiver to ensure eligible students are aware of the program. The Board also voted to keep all state-operated campus tuition rates and board-based fees flat at 2021-2022 levels.