SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras Resigning

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras is resigning effective January 14th.

Malatras sent his resignation letter to SUNY Board of Trustees Chairman Dr. Merryl Tisch Thursday.

WNYT reports this comes after several members of the New York State Assembly, including the Higher Education Committee Chair, called for his resignation after reports of disturbing text messages and emails sent by Malatras were made public last week.

The messages were a part of the New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into sexual harassment allegations against former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

On Thursday, the SUNY Board of Trustees held a special meeting virtually. They showed appreciation for Malatras’s efforts, while the SUNY Student Assembly believes this was the best way to move forward.