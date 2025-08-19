SUNY Chancellor Visits JCC As Part Of SUNY Reconnect Tour

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. recently visited Jamestown Community College as part of his SUNY Reconnect free community college tour.

During King’s time on campus, he toured the Veterans Student Lounge and Nursing program classrooms and labs and met with JCC leadership, faculty, and students.

King is visiting SUNY community colleges throughout the state to promote New York’s free community college program for adult learners, which begins this fall semester. Under Governor Kathy Hochul’s SUNY Reconnect initiative, New York state provides free tuition, fees, books, and supplies for adults ages 25-55 who don’t already have a college degree, to help them pursue an associate degree in a high-demand field.

During the visit, King spotlighted JCC’s Nursing associate’s degree program, which is eligible for the SUNY Reconnect program. Additional JCC SUNY Reconnect eligible programs include degrees in other healthcare fields, advanced manufacturing, computer technology, and education.

Through meeting with current and graduated JCC military veteran students, King learned more about JCC’s commitment to active duty military members, veterans, reservists, National Guard, dependents, and spouses. JCC was designated a 2025-26 Silver Military Friendly® school and Military Friendly® spouse school by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business.

King was also part of a campus roundtable discussion that included JCC president Daniel DeMarte, JCC Board of Trustees chair Mark Ward; State Sen. George Borello; Chautauqua County executive PJ Wendel; JCC healthcare faculty Sarah Tranum and Heather Burrell; JCC veteran students Daniel Gonzalez and Matthew Adams, JCC SUNY Reconnect students Emily Kalfas and Ryley Kalfas, and SUNY Board of Trustees members Eunice Lewin, Candice Vacin, and Bruce Simon.