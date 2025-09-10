SUNY Fredonia Adjunct Teacher Jason Bussman Honored With SUNY Chancellor’s Award

SUNY Fredonia adjunct English teacher Jason Bussman has been honored with the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Adjunct Teaching.

The Chancellor’s Award showcases SUNY’s dedication to quality education and the advancement of knowledge. This recognition emphasizes Bussman’s exceptional contributions to teaching and his commitment to student success.

Since 2019, Bussman has taught a range of courses, including Craft of Writing, Introduction to Creative Writing, and Sports Writing at SUNY Fredonia. He has also instructed at St. Bonaventure University, SUNY Buffalo State University, and Jamestown Community College. His teaching experience dates back to 2009, during which he worked in the public school system.

In addition to his academic role, Bussman recently published his debut memoir, “Fumble: Just a Dad Trying Not to Drop the Ball.” He also previously worked as the News/Wire Editor at the Jamestown Post-Journal.

Bussman holds an M.F.A. in Creative and Professional Writing from Western Connecticut State University, as well as an M.A. in English and two B.A. degrees in English and Adolescence Education: English from SUNY Fredonia.