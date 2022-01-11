SUNY Fredonia Opens at COVID-19 Test Site January 13

SUNY Fredonia will have a COVID-19 test site starting Thursday, January 13.

Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement that announced 10 new testing sites in the state, “These new SUNY sites build on our ongoing efforts to make testing more available as part of our Winter Surge Plan, and will be part of more than 2,000 locations statewide where New Yorkers can easily get tested for COVID-19. We are utilizing every possible State resource to keep New Yorkers safe and protect our fragile health care system.”

Appointment and walk-in COVID-19 testing will be available at SUNY Fredonia’s Jewett Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, starting this Thursday.

Appointments can be made here.