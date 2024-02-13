SUNY Fredonia Students Head To Albany To Request More State Aid

More than 50 SUNY Fredonia students are in Albany to call on Legislators to give more state aid for the campus.

Members of Students For Fredonia, a student-run organization advocating for students, faculty and staff at SUNY Fredonia, traveled to Albany to urge lawmakers to approve $139 million in aid that would go directly to SUNY Fredonia and 17 other financially distressed SUNY colleges.

Students for Fredonia formed in December after SUNY Fredonia President Stephen Kolison announced that 13 programs were being cut as part of dealing with a $10 million structural deficit in the college’s budget.

The programs to be cut include degree tracks in early childhood education from birth to grade 2, mathematics for grades five to nine, visual arts in ceramics, photography, sculpture and art history, French and its adolescence education program, Spanish and its adolescence education program, philosophy, sociology and industrial management.

Kolison said that while these majors represent 15% of all majors at the campus, they have a combined enrollment of just 74 students, or 2.2% of the undergraduate population.