SUNY Schools Adopt Chosen Name and Pronoun Policy

SUNY schools are adopting a Chosen Name and Pronoun Policy following a directive by the State University of New York Board of Trustees.

Governor Kathy Hochul said the policy update regarding the use of a chosen name and pronouns is to ensure that transgender, gender non-conforming, and non-binary students’ identities are fully reflected and represented in campus systems.

Campuses are required to have all operational systems reflect a student’s chosen name and pronouns in any instance consistent with federal law where a student is comfortable sharing such information.

The student’s chosen name and pronouns will appear in campus portals, class rosters, student email addresses, on College diplomas, and more.

With Governor Hochul’s recent announcement that New Yorkers can select ‘X’ as a gender marker on their driver’s license, SUNY students are additionally able to select ‘X’ when asked to provide gender by the college.