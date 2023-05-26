Suspect in Death of Jamestown Woman To Be Extradited Back to NYS

The suspect in the death of a Jamestown woman will be extradited back to New York State.

WIVB reports 34-year old Michael Burham made an initial appearance Thursday in federal court in South Carolina. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina says Burham waived extradition and a preliminary hearing and will be heading back to New York to face a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Burham was arrested in South Carolina near the Berkeley-Charleston county line Wednesday afternoon. Authorities credit an observant Berkeley County resident who spotted Burham near his home and immediately called 911. Responding law enforcement agencies used K-9s to track Burham, which aided in his arrest. No one was injured when Burham was taken into custody.

A federal arrest warrant from the United States District Court, for the Western District of New York, was issued for Burham on May 22, 2023, after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution. Burham was also wanted for state warrants out of New York and Pennsylvania.

Burham was on the run after a spree of alleged crimes, which include rape and unlawful imprisonment. He was also wanted for kidnapping an elderly couple in Pennsylvania. The couple alleges,

Burham kidnapped them from their home, drove them to North Charleston, South Carolina and released them. The couple was not harmed.

Jamestown Police have also been searching for Burham as a suspect in the death of 34-year old Kala Hodgkin on May 11.