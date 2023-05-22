Suspect in Jamestown Homicide Now Also Suspect in Kidnapping Case

The suspect in a Jamestown homicide is now also a suspect in a kidnapping case.

North Charleston Police in South Carolina put out a notice to the public to be on the look out for 34-year Michael Burham after police were in contact with two people who said Burham kidnapped them from their home in Pennsylvania.

Jamestown Police are looking for Burham in connection with the death of Kala Hodgkin at 125 William Street on May 11.

Jamestown Police are working with Pennsylvania State Police, authorities in North Charleston, South Carolina, and the FBI regarding the Michael Burham case.

Burham is still considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with any information regarding Burham is still asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department immediately at 716-483-7537 or the anonymous tip line at 716-483-8477. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.