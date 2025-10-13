TCC Hosting Mammogrammy Events In Jamestown, Dunkirk

The Chautauqua Center is partnering with Brooks Hospital TLC Dunkirk, UPMC Chautauqua, and other supporters to offer its annual Mammogrammy events as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

The events aim to provide expedited mammogram screenings for current patients at TCC, while also offering a relaxing and supportive atmosphere to the entire community. While mammogram appointments are for current TCC Health patients, everyone is encouraged to attend the free community and support activities.

Event Dates and Locations:

Jamestown: Wednesday, October 15th, from 9AM-3PM at The Chautauqua Center, 107 Institute Street.

Dunkirk: Tuesday, October 21st, from 9AM-3PM at The Chautauqua Center, 75 E. Third Street.

Attendees can enjoy a variety of activities focused on relaxation and well-being:

Beauty & Health Care Demos.

Seasonal Snacks & Beverages.

Fitness Classes and demos.

Health and beauty Information and cancer prevention resources.

A Chance Auction (basket auction/giveaways).

A quiet discussion space.

The American Cancer Society provides the following guidelines for women at average risk:

Women between 40 and 44 – Have the option to start screening with a mammogram every year.

Women 45 to 54 – Should get mammograms every year.

Women 55 and older – Can switch to a mammogram every other year or continue yearly mammograms.

Preventative screenings are covered by most insurance plans. This year, the Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation awarded TCC $2,000 to help patients cover costs associated with mammograms and other preventative diagnostics related to the events. TCC also partners with Cancer Services of Western New York to provide financial assistance for those who qualify. TCC can assist patients with establishing contact with Cancer Services.

The TCC Mammogrammys are supported by The Waterfront Foundation, aiding in the mission of TCC by providing support services to TCC.