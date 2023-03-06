TCC’s Chautauqua Physical and Occupational Therapy Notifying Patients of Information Breach

The Chautauqua Center is notifying patients of Chautauqua Physical and Occupational Therapy about an information breach by the company that provided their medical records.

WebPT reported to Chautauqua Physical and Occupational Therapy on January 20, 2023 of a breach involving 747 patients whose personal information was inadvertently made accessible to other healthcare facilities.

The breach happened during an upgrade of WebPT’s records on December 22, 2022.

Following an internal investigation, WebPT deemed this information exposure not to be a breach. They determined that any misuse of data to be minimal based upon the limited nature of the data, the fact that there was no hack or release to the public, and access was limited to certain healthcare facilities using WebPT.

TCC and Chautauqua Physical & Occupational Therapy are notifying all affected individuals, including a description of the types of information or patient data exposed.

The company said no sensitive consumer information, including social security numbers, date of birth, insurance numbers, addresses, driver’s license numbers, or other similarly sensitive information, was exposed and/or accessible during the breach.

TCC said WebPT was able to disable access to the report within 19 hours and is making changes to review process and training to avoid this happening again.

TCC’s Chautauqua Physical and Occupational Therapy has responded by ending its use of WebPT and switched electronic medical records providers to Athenahealth’s EMR program or service called athenaOne.

Any individuals who have questions may contact the TCC Privacy Officer at privacyofficer@thechautauquacenter.org or by calling 716‐294‐3990.