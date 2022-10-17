TCC’s Mammogrammy Event to Feature Free Spa Day Activities

A free spa-day will be open to the public as part of mammogram screenings at The Chautauqua Center on October 27.

The Chautauqua Center is partnering with Windsong Mobile Mammography to provide expedited mammogram screenings for current patients during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

While the schedules for screenings are already full the free spa-day events that are open to everyone.

Sponsored by Molina Healthcare, the spa-day events will include massages, facials, yoga, meditation, health and beauty information, cancer prevention, food, entertainment, a silent auction, and more.

The event takes place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at The Chautauqua Center located at 107 Institute Street.

TCC also will begin offering OB-GYN services in the near future. Their new Board Certified Obstetrician and Gynecologist Dr. Jennifer Reason will be at the Mammogramy event to provide insights on women’s health and services. TCC’s new Mobile Health Care unit also will be in service during the events.

For more information, please call (716) 294-3995 Ext. 3, or visit www.tcchealth.org.