The County Legislature’s Public Safety, Human Services, and Planning & Economic Development Committees all meet this afternoon.

The Legislative offices sent out a notice that due to technical issues, there is no livestream being provided for these meetings. Meetings can be attended in person.

All will be held in the Legislative Chambers with Public Safety meeting at 4:00 p.m., Human Services at 5:00 p.m., and Planning & Economic Development at 6:00 p.m.