Telehealth Unit Available for Use at Prendergast Library

A telehealth unit is now available for virtual healthcare appointments at the Prendergast Library.

Librarian and Digital Health Navigator Danielle Bertolini said the unit is located in a private space at the back of the library, “We have a screen over it so that people have more privacy when they’re in telehealth meetings. Inside, we have a table, we have lights, we have a ventilation system, some chairs, and we also have a laptop that we can help get people set up on for their telehealth appointments. That includes headset, microphone, mouse, all of that.”

She said a staff member also is available to help assist users. Bertolini said people interested in using the unit may call the library, go online, or stop in to make an appointment, “We have a meeting room application just like we do for other meeting room uses in the library. And we can schedule people, the times that we’re open are Wednesdays from 9:30 to 3:30, Fridays from 10:30 to 4:30. That’s when we have a staff member available to help with those appointments.”

The telehealth unit service is free to the community. It was funded through a grant from the National Library of Medicine and developed by the Western New York Library Resources Council.