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The Chautauqua Center Holding Annual Community Picnics This Week

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The Chautauqua Center will hold its annual Community Picnics in Jamestown on August 4 and in Dunkirk on August 6, 2026.

The Chautauqua Center will be holding its annual Community Picnics this week as part of National Health Center Week from August 2 – 8, 2026.

Community picnics will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Jamestown on Tuesday, August 4 at The Chautauqua Center, 107 Institute Street and in Dunkirk on Thursday, August 6 at Dunkirk Salvation Army on Central Avenue.

During the two events, TCC Health will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies to the first 300 kids in attendance at each location. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and adults must have a child with them to get a backpack.

In addition to the backpack giveaway, the Community Picnics will offer a range of free, family-friendly activities that includes:

  • Live music and dancing with Marty’s Bubble Gum Machine
  • A bounce house and face painting, with Eventz by Scott
  • Free photo booth picture mementos with Jermaine James
  • Snacks and water compliments of The Salvation Army Anew Center
  • A Jamestown Mobile Market experience featuring free fresh produce
  • Local, state, and federal elected officials in attendance
  • Community Health Care Association of New York State in attendance
  • Community resources and essential health information

For more information and updates about Community Health Center Week and the Community Picnics, visit TCCHealth.org or contact the organizers at The Waterfront Foundation at (716) 294-3995.

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