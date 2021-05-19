The Chautauqua Center Holding COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Thursday

WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

The Chautauqua Center will be holding a community-wide vaccination clinic in Jamestown from 11am to 3pm, Thursday, May 20th. TCC is offering first doses of the Moderna vaccine for anyone 18 years of age and older. Appointments can be scheduled on the home page of tcchealth.org. Walk-ins are also accepted on a first come first serve basis. Participants are asked to bring their health insurance card and identification. If you do not have health insurance, TCC will cover the cost of your vaccine.

