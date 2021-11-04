The Chautauqua Center Opens Pharmacy to Public

The Chautauqua Center cut the ribbon on the Waterfront Pharmacy and opened the location to the general public Wednesday.

Chautauqua Center CEO Michael Pease said the pharmacy participates in a Federal program called “340-B,” “It allows us to offer greatly discounted prices on medications to our patients. We’ve been doing this through a contract pharmacy for a small, short period of time, but being able to have our own pharmacy open allows us to fill same day scripts and some other things we haven’t historically been able to do so it’s a big deal for our patients.”

Pease said the grand opening of the pharmacy at 107 Institute Street follows three years of planning. He said TCC plans to duplicate these same amenities in Dunkirk with the construction of the new facility there at 75 East 3rd Street.

To contact the pharmacy call (716) 483-4334 ext. 1333, or visit www.tcchealth.org for more information.