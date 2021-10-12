The Chautauqua Center Partnering On Expedited Mammogram Events for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The Chautauqua Center is partnering with UPMC Chautauqua, Brooks-TLC Hospital System, and the Windsong Mobile Unit to provide expedited mammogram imaging for current and new patients during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

Existing patients and new patients who schedule a clinical breast exam with their TCC doctor and are issued a prescription for a mammogram will be eligible to have the imaging done on three event dates:

– November 4th at UPMC Chautauqua Radiology Department in Jamestown

– November 5th at the Windsong Mobile Unit at the National Comedy Center

– November 8th at Brooks-TLC Hospital System in Dunkirk

TCC CEO Michael Pease said the length of time people have to wait for an appointment can hold them back and that they wanted to “make it easy as possible for our patients to get a mammogram.”

Women 16 years of age and over are encouraged to get an annual clinical breast exam. People of all genders over the age of 40 should get an annual clinical breast exam and mammogram, if necessary.

For more information, contact The Chautauqua Center at (716) 484-4334.