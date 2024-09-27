The Chautauqua Center Receives $600,000 Grant To Expand Behavioral Health Services

The Chautauqua Center is receiving $600,000 in federal funds to expand behavioral health services in the region.

The grant is coming from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

According to HHS, the Behavioral Health Service Expansion program aims to improve access to mental health care by funding treatment services at Community Health Centers in underserved areas. This grant enables health centers to increase their staff, broaden their service offerings, and enhance care for individuals struggling with mental health issues, including substance abuse disorders.