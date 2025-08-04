The Chautauqua Center’s Free Community Picnics This Week

The Chautauqua Center will host two Community Picnics in Dunkirk and Jamestown this week as part of National Health Center Week.

Both picnics will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the Dunkirk Community Picnic will held Tuesday, August 5 at the Salvation Army on Central Avenue and the Jamestown Community Picnic being held Thursday, August 7 at The Chautauqua Center location at 107 Institute Street.

During the two picnic events, TCC Health will be giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies to the first 300 kids in attendance at each location. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and adults must have a child with them to get a backpack.

A notable change is that the Jamestown Community Picnic will be held at The Chautauqua Center building at 107 Institute Street this year. This will give TCC Health the opportunity to showcase its state-of-the-art and growing facility, which is also home to the Waterfront Pharmacy, The Waterfront Foundation, County Office for Aging Services, and TCC Health’s Pediatric Therapy Gym.

In addition to the backpack giveaway, the Community Picnics will offer a range of engaging and family-friendly activities. Picnickers can look forward to live music and dancing with Marty’s Bubble Gum Machine; a bounce house, face painting, and photo booth with Eventz by Scott; food by The Salvation Army Anew Center; and a mini farmer’s market experience featuring free, fresh produce from the Jamestown Mobile Market.

More than 20 community partners and agencies, aligned with the mission of accessible care, will be on hand to provide information, engaging activities, and essential services that may be offered at little or no cost.

For more information and updates about Community Health Center Week and the Community Picnics, visit TCCHealth.org or contact The Waterfront Foundation at (716) 294-3995.