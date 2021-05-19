The County Tax Foreclosure Auction Pushed to June 2022 at Earliest

There won’t be a County Tax Foreclosure Auction until June 2022 at the earliest. The Legislature’s Administrative Services Committee passed a motion Tuesday to extend the redemption period for property owners to pay back taxes until November 1st.

County Attorney Stephen Abdella said the State Legislature extended a hardship provision related to foreclosures from May 1st to August 31st, “If we were to proceed with the foreclosure proceeding that started in 2020, we would have to send notifications of the hardship provisions to the remaining delinquent taxpayers. And those who are in residential properties and in most commercial property would have the ability to file a hardship form.”

Abdella said the County would then have to pull that foreclosure from the list. Finance Deputy Director Todd Button said the delay is making the whole situation worse even if they can get to an auction next year, “It’s going to be a fiscal catastrophe as far as I’m concerned, because we’re going to be auctioning properties with five, four, and three years worth of taxes on them. On top of the fact that the batch that we were supposed to auction last year includes a number from the City of Dunkirk that have those ancient water bills on them from 2018.”

Button added the County can’t hold an auction date in 2022 if it doesn’t set a redemption date before the end of 2021.