The Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP, is Now Accepting Applications

People needing help paying their heating bills this season can now apply for home heating assistance.

The Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, can provide up to $976 this winter to low and middle income households and senior citizens to help defray high energy costs.

The program, overseen by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, is federally funded.

Eligible households can receive one regular benefit per season and could also be eligible for an emergency benefit if they are in danger of running out of heating fuel or having their utility service shut off.

Applications for emergency benefits will be accepted beginning January 3, 2023.

Eligible homeowners and renters may receive up to $976 in heating assistance, depending on their income, household size, how they heat their home, and if the household contains a vulnerable member.

A family of four may have a maximum gross monthly income of $5,485, or an annual gross income of $65,829, and still qualify for benefits.

The value of the Regular HEAP benefits has been increased due the higher heating costs forecast for this winter. The benefit was increased 33 percent for households that heat with oil, kerosene, or propane; 21 percent for households that heat with wood, wood pellets, coal, or corn; and 14 percent for households that heat with electricity or natural gas.

Applications for assistance are accepted at local departments of social services in person or by telephone, with funding provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Residents outside New York City can also apply online this year for regular heating assistance benefits by visiting https://otda.ny.gov/programs/heap/